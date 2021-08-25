Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Copper is often used as a gauge for global economic health. A policy tightening in the United States could slow its economic recovery and boost the dollar, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,350 a tonne by 0508 GMT. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1% to 69,180 yuan ($10,680.54) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Copper prices in London fell on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve gathering which could shed light on any plans for policy tapering in the world’s biggest economy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at the bank’s Jackson Hole symposium on Friday.

“The market sentiment is still in a state of vigilance, waiting for the Fed,” said Huatai Futures in a report, adding prices will fluctuate widely with downside risk pressuring.

“Whether the pandemic situation can be reversed in the medium to long term remains to be tested,” it said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum rose 0.2% to $2,619.50 a tonne, zinc fell 0.7% to $2,998 a tonne and tin was up 0.5% to $33,000 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum advanced 0.7% to 20,555 yuan a tonne, zinc climbed 1.2% to 22,535 yuan a tonne and tin increased 1.8% to 239,860 yuan a tonne.

* LME cash aluminum has been trading at premium over the three-month contract for eight straight sessions by Tuesday, as inventories in both LME and ShFE warehouses fell.

* Prices of aluminum raw material alumina have hit their highest in almost six months after a blaze at the Jamalco refinery in Jamaica led to fears of tighter supply.

($1 = 6.4772 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V and Krishna Chandra Eluri)