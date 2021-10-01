London copper eases on stronger dollar as Fed tapering looms

Article content

Copper prices fell on Friday in London as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The dollar began the last quarter of 2021 near its highest levels of the year and headed for its best week since June, as currency markets braced for U.S. interest rates to rise before those of major peers.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4% to $8,903 a tonne by 0305 GMT, edging closer to its April low of $8,695 per tonne.

LME aluminum eased 0.1% to $2,855 a tonne, nickel declined 0.3% to $17,890 a tonne, zinc rose 0.4% to $3,000.50 a tonne, and tin dropped 2.1% to $33,210 a tonne.