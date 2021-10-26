London copper eases as dollar firms, on-warrant stocks rise

The dollar has bounced off recent lows and was firm in choppy trade ahead of a handful of data releases and central bank meetings which investors expect to guide the rates outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,863 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 72,160 yuan a tonne.

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, on a small uptick in readily available exchange inventories and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.

On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fourth straight session to 23,300 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low hit on Oct. 14 of 14,150 tonnes that sparked supply concerns and pushed premium of cash LME to a record high over the three-month contract.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminum fell 0.5% to $2,860.50 a tonne, zinc declined 0.8% to $3,432 a tonne, and nickel decreased 0.1% to $20,295 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminum dropped 2.9% to 20,870 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 1.8% to 152,110 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 0.7% to 24,395 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.5% to 16,055 yuan a tonne and tin shed 0.6% to 281,570 yuan a tonne.

* The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract shot up to $189 a tonne, a level unseen since October 2019, indicating tightness of nearby supplies, following Eramet’s report of a drop in ferronickel output in New Caledonia due to a wave of COVID-19 infections there.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks inched higher, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China’s property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1400 US Consumer Confidence Oct

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Sept (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi)