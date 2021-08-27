London copper dips as investors await Jackson Hole meeting

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Copper prices in London fell on Friday as investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium later in the day. The much-awaited Jackson Hole meeting could unveil plans to cut stimulus in the world’s biggest economy and boost the dollar , making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $9,292 a tonne by 0330 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5% to 68,790 yuan a tonne.