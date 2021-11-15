London assembly member calls for ban on crypto ads in trains and buses By Cointelegraph

Sian Berry, former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales and current member of the London Assembly, is looking to crack down on crypto advertisements on public transport.
According to a Sunday Twitter (NYSE:) post, Berry said she would be recommending the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, ban all crypto advertising in the city’s transport network, including many rail and bus services. The assembly member’s call to action comes following token project Floki Inu announcing it would conduct a “full-out assault on the London public transportation system” with posters on underground trains and buses.
