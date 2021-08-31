London aluminum set for 7th straight monthly gain on supply concerns

Article content London aluminum prices were on track for their seventh straight month of gains as output curbs in China raised supply disruption concerns. Prices of aluminum have been supported by production curbs in key Chinese smelting regions — often aimed at easing the strain on the power grid — sparking fears of tight supply. Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1.9% to $2,700.50 a tonne by 0310 GMT, up 4.3% on a monthly basis. The contract hit its highest since April 2018 of $2,716 a tonne earlier in the session.

Article content The most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.6% to 21,275 yuan ($3,288.91) a tonne, hovering near its highest since August 2008 of 21,550 yuan a tonne hit in the previous session. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association held a meeting of the country’s top aluminum smelters on Monday to address what it described as an “irrational surge” in aluminum prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The LME cash aluminum contract was last trading at a premium of $25.75 a tonne to the three-month contract , its biggest since July 2018, indicating tightening nearby supplies. * One party controls 50%-80% of available aluminum stocks and short-term futures on the LME, exchange data showed.