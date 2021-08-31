London aluminum hits 10-year high on supply concerns

Article content London aluminum jumped on Tuesday to a more than 10-year high and was on track for its seventh straight monthly gain as output curbs in top producer China stoked concerns over tight supply. Aluminum prices have been supported by production curbs in Chinese smelting regions often aimed at easing the strain on the power grid. The government in southern China’s Guangxi region, an aluminum and alumina production hub, called on Monday for tougher controls on energy consumption, according to a statement issued after a teleconference it gave, sparking fears of more output cuts.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 2.9% to $2,726.50 a tonne, its highest since May 2011, before easing to $2,693 a tonne, still up 1.6% at 0753 GMT. The most-traded October aluminum contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.2% at 21,390 yuan ($3,311.09) a tonne, hovering near its highest since August 2008 of 21,550 yuan a tonne hit in the previous session. "The impact of power and production restrictions in Yunnan is still expanding," Huatai Futures said in a report, adding the addition of other production areas to the list was not ruled out. Yunnan is an aluminum hub and has seen some smelters forced to cut production due to power curbs this year. The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association held a meeting of top aluminum smelters on Monday to address what it described as an "irrational surge" in aluminum prices.