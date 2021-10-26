Lockheed Martin Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3 By Investing.com

Lockheed Martin Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3



Investing.com – Lockheed Martin (NYSE:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Lockheed Martin announced earnings per share of $2.21 on revenue of $16.03B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $17.12B.

Lockheed Martin shares are up 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.20% from its 52 week high of $396.99 set on May 10. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 21.58% from the start of the year.

Lockheed Martin follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Lockheed Martin’s report follows an earnings beat by ASML ADR on October 20, who reported EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $6.1B, compared to forecasts EPS of $4.61 on revenue of $6.19B.

Honeywell had beat expectations on Friday with third quarter EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.99 on revenue of $8.66B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar