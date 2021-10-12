Locked-out Texas refinery workers to vote on Exxon contract proposal -union

Article content

HOUSTON — Workers locked out of their jobs at a Beaumont, Texas, refinery for nearly six months by Exxon Mobil Corp will vote on the company’s latest contract proposal, a United Steelworkers’ union official said late on Monday.

The vote on the contract by 650 workers locked out of the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant is scheduled for Oct. 19 and comes after a petition to remove the union was submitted to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)