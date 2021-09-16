Local Logic Partners With CoreLogic to Provide Location Intelligence for OneHome.ca

MONTREAL — Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that uses artificial intelligence and digital twin technology to shape smarter developments and more successful cities, and CoreLogic , a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced their strategic partnership with CoreLogic’s soon-to-be-launched OneHome.ca. As part of this strategic partnership, CoreLogic will be incorporating Local Logic’s data on schools, points of interest, scores and neighborhood profiles into its upcoming release of OneHome.ca.

The Onehome.ca platform is an AI-powered portal that connects homebuyers, agents and sellers across Canada with comprehensive property data intelligence and accurate property listings.

“Through Local Logic’s ability to leverage billions of data points, we are able to build a digital representation of cities, allowing users to understand more than what’s just there, but how consumers value it,” said Audrey Whittington, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Local Logic. “We are thrilled to partner with CoreLogic to power this newly developed platform and further our mission of providing quantifiable, real-time insights about individual buildings, neighborhoods and cities across North America.”

Local Logic’s unrivaled blend of non-traditional data and AI-powered insights creates a powerful digital twin for neighborhoods and cities, allowing for more precise, optimized decisions about the future.

“Our partnership with Local Logic and its mission to paint a realistic picture of what it’s like to live, work, shop and play at over 250 million addresses across North America through data, presented a great opportunity for us to further enhance our OneHome.ca product offering,” said Scott Little, Executive Leader CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions. “With the upcoming release, and addition of Local Logic’s data sets, we will be able to deliver deeper and more impactful insights to connect homebuyers with their dream home.”

Local Logic’s platform is the single largest location intelligence platform in North America – incorporating more than 30 billion data points and 200 million properties across the United States and Canada. Through its proprietary Location Scores, Local Logic can quantify the inscrutable, ever-changing dynamics of consumer and renter demand, presenting developers, investors and other real estate professionals with a clear path to success for any kind of property, anywhere.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 30 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.