Local brewery brings home gold

Article content OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The results are in! The World Beer Awards, an international organization that selects the very best beers of the year, has honoured Canada’s own Cameron’s Brewing with the coveted title of World’s Best Milkshake IPA/New England IPA. Sharing the stage with established breweries from across the globe—from Brazil to Germany to Japan—Oakville’s family-run craft brewery wowed judges with its Cruising Through the Galaxy Hazy IPA, a mixture of papaya, lemon and passionfruit that delights the senses.

Article content “Cameron’s Brewing could not be prouder of this prestigious award,” says Clint Israel, President of Cameron’s. “To be named the world’s best New England IPA, and be up against hundreds of accomplished breweries from all over the world, is a dream come true.” In this 21st World Beer Awards ceremony, nearly 100 judges tasted 2,000 beers from 400 breweries. Judges the world over said that the 2021 competition had a particularly high standard of entrants. “This year’s edition of the World Beer Awards judging in Canada was the largest I have yet overseen, and I was generally very impressed by the quality of all the Canadian entries,” says Stephen Beaumont, co-author of the World Atlas of Beer and overseer of the event’s Canadian judging. “That impression was confirmed later at the overall judging in London, England, where Canadian breweries scored more ‘World’s Best’ awards than did any other country.”