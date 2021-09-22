Roommates, very sad news to report, as local authorities have confirmed the worst fears regarding missing young woman Gabby Petito, whose remains were recently found. Wyoming authorities not only confirmed that the remains belonged to Gabby Petito, but also that she apparently died by homicide.

According to recent findings, the body found a few days ago near Grand Teton National Park has been confirmed to be 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Gabby went missing during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie and reported missing by her parents on September 11th.

The coroner’s results determine that Gabby Petito died as a result of homicide, however the official cause of death is still pending while they await the final autopsy results, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

Previously, Wyoming authorities stated that a body “consistent with the description of” Petito had been found inside the Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19th. During that time, a full forensic identification was not yet completed and no cause of death was determined.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie was officially named a person of interest by police earlier this month. Reportedly, he was uncooperative with police when they attempted to question him, leading many to zero in on him as the main suspect in Gabby’s murder.

He has been missing since September 17th, as his family told police they had not seen him since September 14th when he allegedly informed them that he was on his way to the Carlton Reserve north of his home in North Port, Florida.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Local Authorities Confirm That Remains Found Belong To Gabby Petito And That Her Death Has Been Ruled As A Homicide appeared first on The Shade Room.