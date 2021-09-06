Lobby Lobsters NFT drop raises $4 million in one hour to support DeFi lobbying efforts By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Lobby Lobsters NFT drop raises $4 million in one hour to support DeFi lobbying efforts

Nonfungible tokens (NFT) depicting cartoon lobsters in suits have raised more than $4 million to support lobbying efforts supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

On August 5, nonfungible token platform and community Universe sold out if its Lobby Lobster NFTs in less than one hour, raising roughly $4 million.