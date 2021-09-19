Lo and Behold, Avalanche Records a Sub-Second Finality! By CoinQuora

- In a tweet, it showed that Avalanche recorded a sub-second finality of 0.1449 seconds.
- The Twitter (NYSE:) community has divided opinions on this matter — some say it’s even unreal.
- However, Avalanche had recorded a sub-second finality before, which proves that it is true.
Avalanche’s sub-second transaction finality is one of its numerous strengths. The platform, aside from its low-cost and eco-friendly nature, is also famous for its ‘blazingly fast’ transactions.
To prove this, F∀wkes, with the handle name @rminchv, tweeted something that showcased the fast transactions which Avalanche is proud of. The network even retweeted this video tweet last January 2021.
A fren asked me to record a video for him, thought it would make a cute tweet. $AVAX transactions time to finality is averaging a blink on a network with 744 full block producing validator nodes on L1. Pretty…
