LNG tanker rates more than double in two weeks as power crisis drives demand

SINGAPORE — Tanker rates to ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) have more than doubled since the start of the month as a power crisis in Asia and Europe drives up demand for vessels, industry sources said on Tuesday. The daily charter rate for a tri-fuel diesel-electric (TFDE) vessel that can carry 160,000 cubic meters of LNG to Pacific basin ports rose to $202,500 a day on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 15, according to data from Spark Commodities. For the same type of ship moving in the Atlantic basin, the rate hit its highest since late-January on Friday, but dipped to $138,250 a day on Tuesday, Spark data showed.

Both rates have more than doubled since the start of the month. As LNG plants return from maintenance and supply is expected to grow in the near-term to meet increased demand for heating during winter, availability of ships has been tight, the sources said. Currently, the price spread between Henry Hub futures and European and Asian gas prices is historically very wide, and traders anticipated the flow of U.S. export cargoes to increase in winter, which would also boost freight rates. "There are very limited spot vessels so if there is a prompt vessel requirement for those lifting (free-on-board) then the potential cargo margin could mean the rates could go much higher," said Tim Mendelssohn, chief executive at Spark.