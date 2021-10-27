Lloyd’s of London ups climate pledge, to push members on net zero

Article content LONDON — Lloyd’s of London said on Thursday it would join peers in scaling up efforts to cut carbon emissions and push members of the commercial insurance market to do the same, days before international climate talks get underway in Scotland. Lloyd’s has long been seen as a laggard on climate action, leaving decisions on whether to underwrite activities in a range of heavy-emitting sectors to its 100-odd syndicate members amid sharp criticism from activists. As pressure builds on financial companies to act on climate, Lloyd’s said it had joined the United Nations-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), a body aiming to reduce the sector’s emissions and help cap global warming.

Article content By joining, Lloyd’s said it was committing to moving all of its operational and attributable greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest. It will also set, publish and report against interim science-based targets every five years to ensure action in the near term. Part of that effort would see it move its 3 billion-pound ($4.12 billion) Central Fund, which backstops members’ liabilities, to net zero by switching to green investments. “(We) are fully committed to working collaboratively across the financial sector to achieve its net zero ambition,” Lloyd’s Chief Executive John Neal said in a statement. On the more contentious issue of its members’ activities, Lloyd’s last week wrote a ‘Dear CEO’ letter to its insurers to warn them they would need to come up with an environmental, social and governance plan in the second half of 2022.