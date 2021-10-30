Lizzo’s Halloween Costume Is Baby Yoda From The Mandalorian

“LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT.”
Now, you’re also likely aware of Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka Grogu, off of The Mandalorian.
So, may I present Lizzo’s Halloween costume last night — Yup, Grogu himself.
And I think I speak for everyone when I say, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!”
She perused the Walk of Fame:
She posed for photos with strangers:
And generally looked like she had a sweet time:
As for Grogu’s alleged thoughts, Lizzo tweeted, “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave.*’”
I am entirely obsessed!!!
