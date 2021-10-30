Lizzo’s Halloween Costume Is Baby Yoda From The Mandalorian

Bradly Lamb
6

“LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT.”

Alright, the idea of Lizzo going hard for Halloween should be a surprise to no one.


Now, you’re also likely aware of Baby Yoda, aka The Child, aka Grogu, off of The Mandalorian.


I have not seen The Mandalorian but I have seen the memes!!!

So, may I present Lizzo’s Halloween costume last night — Yup, Grogu himself.


My mum happened to be in the room with me as I’m writing this and commented, “She looks very nice.”

And I think I speak for everyone when I say, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!”

She perused the Walk of Fame:

She posed for photos with strangers:


“GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT,” she wrote on Instagram.

And generally looked like she had a sweet time:

As for Grogu’s alleged thoughts, Lizzo tweeted, “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave.*’”

I am entirely obsessed!!!

