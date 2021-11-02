Lizzo Wears Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look For Halloween

Lizzo really outdid herself!
The “Juice” singer dressed up as Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala and she gave her fans a hoot when she shared the stunning pics on social media.
“HALLOWEENS OVER👻,” Lizzo captioned one photo of her walking up the stairs in the all-black outfit.
“UR FAVORITE SLEEP PARALYSIS DEMON💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾,” she wrote alongside another snap.
Then, she shared a video of herself trying to drink and see through the outfit. “I JUST REALIZED IT’S OFFICIALLY PIE SEASON BITCH!!!! 🎄🥧🍰,” Lizzo joked in the caption.
Although she looked phenomenal, Lizzo also did two other looks for Halloween. She and her friend dressed up as Dorothea and Vivian from the 1992 movie Bébé’s Kids.
Lizzo looked so amazing that she shared a video of herself walking down the hallway dressed as the sassy character.
And taking part in the movie’s iconic “yo mama” battle.
Then, for her last outfit, she transformed into baby Yoga. The “Rumors” singer took Hollywood by storm and joked that she had “no recollection” of what she did last night.
“In fact, these events never happened *Jedi hand wave*’” Lizzo hilariously captioned the post.
It’s time to pack it up because Lizzo has officially shut down Halloween!