Lizzo Wants To Star Opposite Chris Evans In A “Bodyguard” Remake

Honestly, I’m kind of onboard for this movie.
The news prompted a fan to tweet about their dream casting, which would of course be Lizzo and Chris.
Much to Lizzo’s excitement, she responded to the possible casting news with a TikTok.
She lip-synced to a sound of a man angrily shouting, “What are we talking about?” Then she quickly changed to mouthing the same words but in a sexy way while showing a side by side of she and Chris. Well played, Lizzo.
Over the last few months Lizzo has treated herself to more than a few TikToks about Chris.
Glad to see their flirtationship is still going strong. Can’t wait to see the movie. Hollywood, make it happen!
