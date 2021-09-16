Lizzo Wants To Star Opposite Chris Evans In A “Bodyguard” Remake

Honestly, I’m kind of onboard for this movie.

It’s been too long since Lizzo has flirted with Chris Evans on TikTok, and I’m glad she’s back to her old ways.


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The news prompted a fan to tweet about their dream casting, which would of course be Lizzo and Chris.


Amanda Edwards / WireImage,

Much to Lizzo’s excitement, she responded to the possible casting news with a TikTok.

She lip-synced to a sound of a man angrily shouting, “What are we talking about?” Then she quickly changed to mouthing the same words but in a sexy way while showing a side by side of she and Chris. Well played, Lizzo.


Hollywood To You / GC Images

Over the last few months Lizzo has treated herself to more than a few TikToks about Chris.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Glad to see their flirtationship is still going strong. Can’t wait to see the movie. Hollywood, make it happen!

