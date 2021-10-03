Lizzo Trends After Meeting Chris Brown At The Millennium Tour And Calling Him Her “Favorite Person”

Meeting your favs can be an overwhelming moment. While some people are frozen by their nerves, others let their excitement run loose! It’s safe to say Lizzo fits into the latter category after recently meeting Chris Brown for the first time.

As previously reported, the Millennium Tour kicked off on Friday night in Los Angeles after several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it’s only three days in, the iconic tour has already snatched several headlines including Lil Fizz and Omarion’s reconciliation.

Lil Fizz apologized to Omarion on stage for previously dating Apryl Jones, though he never mentioned her directly. He spoke on Omarion’s family saying “I did some f**ked up sh*t to my brother. Some snake a** sh*t, and I’m not proud of it. So I want to say here, humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or disfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Now, that’s not the only link-up causing buzz on social media. In a less-than-30-seconds video, Lizzo and Chris are seen flicking it up backstage at the Millennium Tour’s Los Angeles stop.

“Can I get a picture with you cause you my favorite person in the whole f*****g world,” Lizzo asked Chris.

Chris was here for it and got in position with Lizzo. When one of her friends tried to slide in for the moment, Lizzo jokingly hurried her to the side saying “hold on b***h damn let me get the picture.”

While the moment is intended to be lighthearted, some folks are seeing the total opposite. Reactions on Twitter include users critiquing Lizzo for her affection towards Chris — given his domestic violence history with Rihanna. As previously reported, Lizzo walked and performed at the SavageXFenty Vol. 2 show in October 2020.

For example, the following Twitter users questioned Lizzo’s loyalty.

“Lizzo doing allat fangirlin & Chris Brown prob wouldn’t even hesitate to not let her in his section at the clb if she wasn’t a celeb,” Twitter user @_loveRachel_ wrote.

“Lizzo’s fave person is Chris Brown,” Twitter user @imthespecialk wrote. “Alright, she can join Addison Rae at the club of idolizing abusive and toxic men and being proud of it.

Meanwhile, other users defended Lizzo’s right to fan-girl over whom she wants.

“I know y’all ain’t canceling Lizzo when all your faves have released a feature with Chris Brown in the last 5 years,” Twitter user @franktwigs wrote.

“Not y’all bashing Lizzo for being with Chris Brown but still praising Chris Brown,” Twitter user @teebelair wrote.

As of Sunday evening, both Lizzo and Chris Brown haven’t responded to the comments.

