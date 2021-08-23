Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Lizzo has entered the celebrity hygiene chat.
Adding a new layer to the ongoing celebrity hygiene chat, Lizzo has revealed in her Instagram Story that, like Matthew McConaughey, she no longer wears deodorant.
For context, Matthew famously gave up wearing deodorant 35 years ago, telling People magazine in 2005 that he hadn’t “worn deodorant in 20 years.”
“Ok I’m w him on this one,” Lizzo wrote. “I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER.”
OK, once and for all, let’s talk about what the best course of action is for deodorant.
If you quit using an antiperspirant, Well + Good notes that your skin’s natural microbiome can potentially reset.
After extended use, your body might also develop a resistance to the product you’ve been swiping on. So a break isn’t a bad idea.
In conclusion, it may not be a bad idea to give your body a deodorant break, especially if you’re still sheltering in place — and you can now do so with Lizzo’s seal of approval!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!