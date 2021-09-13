Lizzo Surprises Mom With New Wardrobe On TikTok

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

More mom content, please @lizzo.

Lizzo’s hold over the music charts is undeniable, but the singer’s TikTok account is arguably even better.

From posts centered around body positivity, to hangover cure recipes, the 33-year-old always goes viral. But, recently, it was Lizzo’s mom who caught all of our attention.

@lizzo

Ever since daddy passed u been telling me it’s hard to dress nice for urself. I can’t bring ur best friend back but I can give u this. Happy bday mom!

♬ Rumors (feat. Cardi B) – Lizzo

In a video with over 5.1 million views, Lizzo films her mom while guiding her into a massive closet filled with luxurious clothes. There’s satins, fluffy fabrics, shoes, accessories, and more – literally anything a person could ask for.

“You like these clothes?” Lizzo asks before telling her mom, “These are your clothes.”

Equally surprised and thrilled, her mom takes another look around at what she now realizes is her expanded wardrobe.


TikTok: @lizzo / Via tiktok.com

“I don’t have to look like a bum anymore,” her mom jokes while shedding a few happy tears and hugging her daughter.

“Ever since daddy passed you been telling me it’s hard to dress nice for yourself,” Lizzo captioned the adorable video. “I can’t bring your best friend back but I can give you this. Happy b-day mom!”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

I need to find tissues, ASAP, ’cause I’m crying. 

Rounding out the clip, Lizzo’s mom picked the cutest satin pink top and jean combo to model in, which is played in slow-motion so we can all marvel at her undeniable beauty and joy.

What a queen! Happy birthday Lizzo’s mom – aka, the internet’s new mom. (You’re ours now. 💕)

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR