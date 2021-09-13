Lizzo Surprises Mom With New Wardrobe On TikTok

More mom content, please @lizzo.
In a video with over 5.1 million views, Lizzo films her mom while guiding her into a massive closet filled with luxurious clothes. There’s satins, fluffy fabrics, shoes, accessories, and more – literally anything a person could ask for.
“You like these clothes?” Lizzo asks before telling her mom, “These are your clothes.”
Equally surprised and thrilled, her mom takes another look around at what she now realizes is her expanded wardrobe.
“Ever since daddy passed you been telling me it’s hard to dress nice for yourself,” Lizzo captioned the adorable video. “I can’t bring your best friend back but I can give you this. Happy b-day mom!”
Rounding out the clip, Lizzo’s mom picked the cutest satin pink top and jean combo to model in, which is played in slow-motion so we can all marvel at her undeniable beauty and joy.
What a queen! Happy birthday Lizzo’s mom – aka, the internet’s new mom. (You’re ours now. 💕)
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!