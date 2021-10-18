Lizzo Shares A Message About People’s Opinions & Showing Grace

Lizzo took to Twitter to discuss opinions and having grace for one another Monday afternoon.

She tweeted, “My biggest issue these days isn’t that people have opinions, it’s the fact that people force their opinions on others–if you don’t fw something: don’t.”

Lizzo continued, “We’re all having a human experience, we all deserve grace and patience and understanding.”

This comes after a now deleted tweet she posted Sunday night while responding to a commenter. “I promote meditation, plant-based nutrition, flexibility & strength by performing high energy choreography for 90mins straight, body confidence,” the tweet read. “[And] in the video ur ‘commenting’ on I’m literally dancing…get a f***ing life. If I’m moby ur the d**k…& I suggest u hop off mine, b***h.”

She followed up with, “Sometimes I wonder why I still do this s**t–the love feels fake these days and the hate is way too real….”

Lizzo’s tweets garnered a few responses. One person said, “and THAT’S how you clear a b***h.”

Another person tweeted, “And a role model for mental health and confidence! Cause people who write (or say) such ignorance s**t like this can form girls and women.” The tweet continued, “You show how to stand up for yourself and that it’s oké to stand up for yourself!”

While many people were supportive, a few people commented the opposite.

One person wrote, “Y’all called it last week when she was twerking on live. She bout to go cry and record it next.”

A commenter also said, “Naw sis you make that bed you gotta lie in it! You can’t continue with bad behavior and expect everyone to accept that!”

Last week, Lizzo had a few twerk moves for people who criticized her for wearing a risqué sheer dress.

Lizzo took to Instagram live to respond, and she let her body speak for her. Turning to the camera, she dropped her pants, bent over, and parted her bare butt cheeks, and then she followed it up by telling her haters to “Kiss my fat, Black a**!”

Roomies, what do you think about all of this?

