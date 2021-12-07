Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Lizzo Revives Chris Evans Jokes And Calls Out Drake - Up News Info
Entertainment

Lizzo Revives Chris Evans Jokes And Calls Out Drake

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

“Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven.”

Lizzo came bearing gifts to kick off the holiday season, and by that I mean the artist’s joking-if-you’re-joking references to an ongoing romance with Chris Evans are officially making a comeback. It’s long overdue, and now involves Drake as an alternative option.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for American Express

You’ll remember this saga picking up back in the spring, when Lizzo slid into Chris’ DMs and then proceeded to tell us all about it on TikTok.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Vera Anderson / WireImage via Getty Images

The “Rumors” singer really leaned into the drama over the summer, when she claimed to be pregnant with the Avengers star’s baby. It was very entertaining and also peak Lizzo.

@lizzo

OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸

♬ original sound – lizzo

Anyway, the story resurfaced during Lizzo’s performance at Art Basel in Miami this past weekend because, naturally, she incorporated a new fake relationship update into her set.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for American Express

While covering Erykah Badu’s song “Tyrone,” Lizzo altered some of the lyrics and sang, “Maybe I should call Chris Evans,” as well as, “Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven.”

Watch: @lizzo reworks lyrics to @fatbellybella’s “Tyrone” to shout out @ChrisEvans and @Drake, at her #AmexUnstaged concert in Miami 😍


@mrtimchan / Via Twitter: @mrtimchan

As you might recall, Lizzo initially alerted social media followers to her hoax pregnancy news with an Instagram video where she said she and Chris were expecting “a little America.”


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for American Express

Although the Art Basel audience made its full support for Lizzo and Chris clear during her show, she went on to reference Drake, another famous man with whom she’s talked about having non-platonic contact before.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

“Or maybe I should call Drake?” Lizzo suggested later in her recent “Tyrone” rendition.


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for American Express

What do you think of Lizzo’s remix? Let us know in the comments!

