Lizzo Reacts To Fan Pics Of Her And Chris Evans’ Baby

Lizzo is out here starting some rumors again.

Here she goes again! Lizzo is back on TikTok to start some more rumors about her baby with Chris Evans.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for American Express

After the full reveal, Lizzo cut to her standing with a fake pregnant belly.

Lizzo has been pretending to be pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby for a while now, and she always keeps the jokes coming.


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for MTV

Chris even reacted to the original news by DMing the singer to tell her what his mom thought of the news.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” Chris wrote. “My mother will be so happy lol.”


Abc / ABC via Getty Images

She even recently told Andy Cohen what she would do with — or to — him on a first date.

“So, here’s my scenario,” she revealed. “He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in, and I slowly just suck them off.”


Mat Hayward / Getty Images

We love a woman who is not afraid to manifest her dreams. Keep the Chris content coming, Lizzo!


Al Pereira / WireImage / Getty Images

