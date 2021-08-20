Lizzo Perfectly Plays Her Flute In Daisy Dukes & Leather Crop Top – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Lizzo has shared a clip of herself rocking a leather crop top and shredded black shorts, as she played the flute to the tune of her new single.

Lizzo has stunned in a studded leather bra and black cut-off shorts while performing a rendition of her new single “Rumors” on the flute. The hitmaker, 33, took to Instagram on August 19 to share a video of herself playing the instrument in her backyard. “I hope y’all enjoy this cus I wrote, directed & edited this h** just for YOU. Today’s the day to stream TF out of Rumors— SO STREAM RUMORS FOR A FAT A** AND CLEAR MIND,” she captioned the clip.

The “Juice” singer paired her black ensemble with a pair of high-waisted black leather boots and a matching, studded black choker. Pal Megan Thee Stallion commented, “YES,” while Sza wrote, “flash back to the first time I came over and this was happening while Meg shook ass. I love you BABYYYYYYY.” As fans would know the post came just a few days after Lizzo spoke out about the offensive comments she received following the release of her new single.

The chart-topper spoke to Good Morning America on August 18, after breaking down in tears during an Instagram Live session just days prior. She said it didn’t matter how much “positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you,” and she doesn’t expect everyone to love her music.

“I don’t mind critiques about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive,” she began. “People are like, ‘Don’t let ’em see you with your head down.’ My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

Her collaborator Cardi B also took to social media, tweeting, “When you stand up for yourself, they claim your problematic [and] sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this.” Cardi, 28, further defended Lizzo from the haters, saying, “Whether you skinny, big, [or] plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.”