Lizzo Opens Up About The Criticism She Faces Following The Release Of Her Latest Single 

Lizzo is known for various things, such as making catchy anthems that are known to rise to the top of the charts. She is also known as an advocate for body positivity and embracing the skin that you’re in. With the release of her latest single “Rumors,” there was some feedback from critics that caused Lizzo to show her vulnerable side to her fans in an emotional Instagram Live.

Now she’s speaking with Good Morning America about the critics, and the message she hopes her music can help deliver to her audience.

During her interview, Lizzo said, “I don’t mind critiques about me about my music, I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

She continued, “People are like, ‘don’t let ‘em see you with your head down.’ My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay.”

Lizzo shared that over the years, black women have suffered from marginalization, and without the presence of social media, she feels like she could have been erased, and added, “But I chose to be undeniable, and I chose to be loud, and I chose to be great.”

As we previously reported, Lizzo dropped her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B, as well as the song’s music video, while addressing the rumors that are out there about her. Despite some of the negative feedback, Lizzo has shared a layer of confidence to help inspire others.

