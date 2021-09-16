Lizzo Makes Her Case To Be In ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake With Chris Evans – Hollywood Life

Lizzo seemed totally on-board with a fan’s suggestion that she and Chris Evans take on the leading roles of a ‘Bodyguard’ reboot!

Someone please cast this movie! Lizzo, 32, unofficially threw her hat in the ring to play Whitney Houston’s role in The Bodyguard remake, especially if Chris Evans, 40, could be cast as her leading man! The “Rumors” singer posted a hilarious and flirty video on TikTok on Wednesday September 15. Check out the video HERE.

The video showed Lizzo, posing with a Tweet from Variety announcing that a remake of the 1992 film, which also starred Kevin Costner alongside the late “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer, was in the works. The TikTok audio featured someone screaming, “What are we talking about?” Lizzo lip-synced along and made a confused face. She then showed a tweet, where a fan suggested her and Chris in the leading roles. The audio then featured the person saying the same thing, but with a bit more of a sexy cadence. Lizzo made a flirtatious and seductive face, as she lip-synced, “What are we talking about?” the second time.

The original film earned over $400 million worldwide, and netted two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song for the tracks “I Have Nothing” and “Run To You.” The new film will be written by Matthew López, via Variety. No casting decisions have been made, but a few pairs have been suggested like Channing Tatum and Cardi B or Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. So there’s still hope that Lizzo could be cast in the leading role!

While no one can know about the possibility of Lizzo and Chris taking on the romantic leads in a Bodyguard remake, the “Good as Hell” singer hasn’t been shy about how attractive she finds the Captain America star. She described her fantasy, involving him “naked in the green room” during an August interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen. Lizzo has even admitted to drunkenly DM-ing the Avenger, which got her a sweet response from Chris, who told her there’s “no shame in a drunk DM.” Her fans have even gotten in on the fun, where one created art to show what a baby between the fantasy couple would look like.