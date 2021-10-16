Lizzo Has The Internet Shocked With Her Partially Nude Response To Critics Of Her Recent See-Through Outfit

Roommates, Lizzo has been at the center of conversation for the past few weeks, but her latest risqué outfit for Cardi B’s birthday party got her critics talking like never before. Social media practically erupted when Lizzo hopped on Instagram live to respond to critics of her see-through dress by showing her bare buttocks.

Lizzo has never been afraid to show any skin, but she took things up a notch to celebrate Cardi B’s 29th birthday and fully embrace the dancehall theme. She wore a completely see-through rhinestone dress with nothing but a thong underneath. As soon as the photos hit the Internet, her critics came out in full force—but Lizzo handled them in a way that absolutely no one was expecting.

Obviously getting wind of the ongoing criticism, Lizzo took to Instagram live to respond, but she let her body speak for her. Turning to the camera, she dropped her pants, bent over and parted her bare butt cheeks, then she followed it up by telling her haters to “Kiss my fat, Black a**!”

As we previously reported, earlier this week, rapper Swae Lee showed Lizzo some love and many believed that he was attempting to shoot his shot following the photos of her see-through dress.

Underneath a photo of her wearing the dress, Swae Lee dropped a series of heart-eye emojis, making it clear he definitely appreciated the view.

