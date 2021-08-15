Lizzo Flirts With Drake On Twitter After ‘Rumors’ Song – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Persistence! After confessing she has yet to hook up with Drake, Lizzo took the opportunity to flirt with the Canadian rapper on Twitter.

Lizzo has some serious game (and no shame) when it comes to flirting! The 33-year-old took to Twitter to shoot her shot with handsome Drake, 34. “Hey big head @Drake,” she tweeted on Aug. 13 after the release of her new song “Rumors” with Cardi B. Of note, “big head” is a slang term that for a cocky or conceited person.

Hey big head @Drake — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 13, 2021

The flirty social media post came fresh off the release of the summer jam, which name checks the Canadian rapper. “No, I ain’t f— Drake yet (Ha),” Lizzo sang-rapped on the song, appearing to confirm he’s on her list of celeb crushes (along with Chris Evans). Drake has yet to reply to the bold move, but the fans would be more than here for this potential superstar romance.

Ahead of dropping the sexy tune, produced by “Truth Hurts” collaborator Ricky Reed, the Detroit native teased the Drake mention. “I just thought [the line] would be so funny to say…I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine,” she confessed to on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily to host Zane Lowe on Aug. 12. The GRAMMY winner went on to reveal she does actually know the “Hotline Bling” rapper. “I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool,” she added.

As fans know, Lizzo has a history of being bold with her potential romantic pursuits! The singer didn’t hold back, for example, when she saw Niall Horan, 27, at a London studio. “We’re passing in the corridor, I was like, ‘Ah! Lovely to meet you!’ Gave her a big hug,” Niall recounted to Jimmy Fallon back in 2019. After the former One Directioner complimented her “incredible” voice and said she was “smashing it,” Lizzo apparently retorted, “You can smash this!” The moment left Niall blushing. “I was just like, fair play…I actually started blushing myself!” he confessed.

Just recently, Lizzo also put her feelers out with longtime crush Chris Evans — hilariously pretending to be pregnant with his child. She went as far to DM him, prompting the actor to reply. “Listen, that Taurus, Gemini energy, honey, unmatched. It’s unmatched. He said that…. We have plans — well, we don’t have plans — but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘okay, shots on me’,” she said to Andy Cohen on Aug. 13.

Shots aside, Lizzo had her own ideas of how the evening would play out. “So here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off…,” she trailed off, before bursting out in laughter.