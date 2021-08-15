Lizzo & Cardi B Channel Their Inner Goddesses In The Video For Their New Song ‘Rumors’

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, after initially teasing fans that a big announcement was coming soon, Lizzo finally made good on her promise with the debut of her new track with Cardi B. Lizzo and Cardi B officially dropped the Grecian-inspired video for “Rumors”—and fans can’t get enough of the duo’s catchy end of summer tune.

Lizzo and Cardi B transform into Greek goddesses in front of our eyes in the video for “Rumors,” which is all about the gossip the two stars regularly endure in the media and online. Draped in gold fabric against a luxurious backdrop, Lizzo and Cardi B team up for the first time since they appeared together in the 2019 film, “Hustlers.”

Lizzo kicks things off by rapping “My ex n***, he blew it. Last year, I thought I would lose it. Rеadin’ s**t on the Internet. My smoothie cleanse and diet. No, I ain’t f**k Drake yet…If you thought that I was ratchet with my a** hangin’ out. Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b**ch.”

Meanwhile, Cardi B comes in hot and addresses those who criticize her music career. “Cardi ain’t poppin’, no, that’s a machine. Nobody listen they buyin’ them streams. They even post it on blogs overseas. And lie in a language I can’t even read. The f**k do this mean? Look, I’m a Bronx b**ch with some pop hits. Used to pop off when they pop s**t,” she raps.

During an interview with Apple Music, Lizzo explained that the inspiration for “Rumors” was partially due to an ex-boyfriend. “They were all references to things that happened to me in the last two or three years, but then after I wrote it—literally, I wrote the song in February. The breakup, losing good friends in my life—all of that really came to a head afterwards,” she said.

