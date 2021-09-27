Lizzo Called Out The Racist History Of Central Park

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
4

“If we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?”

Table of Contents

Over the weekend, Lizzo performed at Global Citizen Live in NYC’s Central Park.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

During her set, the “Truth Hurts” singer took the opportunity to address institutional racism and how that relates to Central Park.


Ndz / GC Images / Getty Images

“I have to shout out that the land we’re standing on is Seneca Village,” Lizzo told the crowd. “Before it was Central Park it was Seneca Village — and if you don’t know what that is, it was an affluent African-American community that lived here.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“And they were evicted and bulldozed, so [the city] could build this park.”


The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Hundreds were forcibly removed and forced to relocate when city officials razed the thriving community to build what is now known as Central Park in the late 1850s.

In 1998, The Seneca Village Project was formed to educate people about the 19th-century community. Later, in 2001, the city installed a historical plaque to commemorate the site.


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time,” she continued.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“Now I’m a rich bitch, that’s exciting, that’s never happened,” Lizzo said. “I’ll be like, ‘What kind of rich bitch do I want to be?’ And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can’t give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

“It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Want to learn more about Seneca Village? The New-York Historical Society has some super-informative literature. And, of course, you can always visit Central Park itself, where they have a Seneca Village tour.


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR