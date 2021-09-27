Lizzo Called Out The Racist History Of Central Park

“If we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?”
During her set, the “Truth Hurts” singer took the opportunity to address institutional racism and how that relates to Central Park.
“I have to shout out that the land we’re standing on is Seneca Village,” Lizzo told the crowd. “Before it was Central Park it was Seneca Village — and if you don’t know what that is, it was an affluent African-American community that lived here.”
“And they were evicted and bulldozed, so [the city] could build this park.”
In 1998, The Seneca Village Project was formed to educate people about the 19th-century community. Later, in 2001, the city installed a historical plaque to commemorate the site.
“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time,” she continued.
“Now I’m a rich bitch, that’s exciting, that’s never happened,” Lizzo said. “I’ll be like, ‘What kind of rich bitch do I want to be?’ And I decided I want to be a philanthropist. I want to give back. Why would god give me so much if I can’t give it back? So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to give back.”
“And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added.
“It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better to yourself, so you can be better to others.”
Want to learn more about Seneca Village? The New-York Historical Society has some super-informative literature. And, of course, you can always visit Central Park itself, where they have a Seneca Village tour.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!