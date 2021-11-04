Lizzo Breaks TikTok Record

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“My 200,000 new besties.”

You know Lizzo – a rising queen of music, queen of the flute, queen of twerk, and now, queen of breaking TikTok records.


Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

During a recent performance, Lizzo and DJ Sophia Eris invited their 200,000 concert goers to join them in the recent Food Dance trend that’s been taking over people’s For You Pages.

The trend, which was popularized by TikToker John McGinnis, usually features someone standing over a just-prepared and often cheesy plate of food. As heat emanates from the dish, participating users take a bite of food, savor the moment, and then dance when the background music’s beat drops.

For those who love the vibe but don’t necessarily love to cook, a second iteration of the trend has circled TikTok, featuring just the dance and not the plate.

In Lizzo’s viral rendition, which has been viewed over 22.2 million times, the performer tosses back a drink before she, Sophia, and the crowd all groove to the Food Dance.

“This is the record for the most people to ever do a single TikTok trend,” Lizzo captioned the video. “My 200,000 new besties.”


Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

TikTok sanctioned the massively-viewed video, commenting, “We hereby award you this TikTok record.”

Now, I guess we wait to see who will break it. Maybe you?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR