Lizzo Backlash For Saying Chris Brown Is Her Favorite Person

Bradly Lamb
People on Twitter are debating whether this was OK.


Well, last night, a fan caught a video of them backstage at the Millennium Tour.

Lizzo asked Chris Brown for a picture in new video:

“Can I get a picture with you because you’re my favorite person in the whole f*cking world.”


The Millennium Tour is a tour that features Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, and Soulja Boy.

In the video, Lizzo is seen approaching Chris Brown. “Can I get a picture with you?” she asked, excitedly. “Because you’re my favorite person in the whole wide world.”

They then pose for a picture together:

People were not happy with this interaction, given Chris Brown’s past.


In 2009, Chris pled guilty to felony assault against Rihanna. Then, in 2016, Chris was accused of “threatening a woman with a gun at his California home,” according to CNN. Most recently, in 2019, he was accused of rape but ultimately not charged.


For a list of Chris’ criminal background and charges, click here.

Lizzo has worked with and promoted nutritionists and trainers whose sole purpose is weight loss. Now she asked for a photo with CHRIS BROWN and said he was her favorite person in the world ?? A serial abuser and stalker? I really can’t ignore this pattern, it sucks.


Many, however, defended Lizzo:

I know yall ain’t canceling Lizzo when all your faves have released a feature with Chris Brown in the last 5 years. https://t.co/dd2T7cwodI


A YouTube search shows that Chris Brown has collaborated with Drake, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Wale, Ann Marie, and more popular artists recently.

Why are y’all mad at lizzo when Rihanna has dropped a whole collab with Chris Brown since the incident? mind yours thank u https://t.co/iKtwmSr5US


The collab is the song “Nobody’s Business,” which was on Rihanna’s 2011 album Unapologetic.

Neither Chris nor Lizzo have responded to the backlash, but we will update you if they do.

