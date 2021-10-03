Lizzo Backlash For Saying Chris Brown Is Her Favorite Person

People on Twitter are debating whether this was OK.
In the video, Lizzo is seen approaching Chris Brown. “Can I get a picture with you?” she asked, excitedly. “Because you’re my favorite person in the whole wide world.”
They then pose for a picture together:
People were not happy with this interaction, given Chris Brown’s past.
In 2009, Chris pled guilty to felony assault against Rihanna. Then, in 2016, Chris was accused of “threatening a woman with a gun at his California home,” according to CNN. Most recently, in 2019, he was accused of rape but ultimately not charged.
Many, however, defended Lizzo:
Neither Chris nor Lizzo have responded to the backlash, but we will update you if they do.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!