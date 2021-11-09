Livepeer (LPT) Price Hits a New ATH of $73.26, Gears Up Towards $100 By CoinQuora

Livepeer (LPT) Price Hits a New ATH of $73.26, Gears Up Towards $100



Livepeer’s (LPT) price soars to a new all-time of $73.26.

The LPT token has risen towards the $100 price mark.

Amid the crypto price surge, heat is blowing from one point to another in the digital finance world. Livepeer’s (LPT) price has eventually hit a new record high of $73.26 on CoinMarketCap. In terms of crypto price action, this indicates that Livepeer is making its way through the market.

With that being said, along the line with the Livepeer price increase, the LPT token is currently up by 92.31% and it is still reflecting more positive green. Interestingly, this time is astounding and a good moment for anyone who is using an LPT token.

Incredibly, Livepeer’s current bullish trend clearly shows that if the asset’s price continues upward, it will not be miles away from reaching the targeted $100 price level. Without a doubt, the crypto space should expect this milestone achievement as time keeps clocking.

According to data statistics on CoinMarketCap, the LPT token officially has a threshold value of $1,528,103,860 as of its market capitalization at the time of writing. Created in 2017, Livepeer is a blockchain-based video streaming network with a mission of becoming an efficient alternative to centralized broadcasting solutions.

LPT is the actual native token that facilitates all the to-and-fro of transactions within the Livepeer ecosystem at all times.

