Livepeer, Loopring and Keep3rV1 rally while Bitcoin tests underlying support By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters.

Altseason rumors are on the rise on Nov. 9 as altcoins capitalize on ‘s move to a new all-time high and the ensuing consolidation that tends to occur after (BTC) pulls back to retest underlying support levels.

As is often the case when Bitcoin has pullbacks during a bull market, some of the outflows find their way into the altcoin market and the chart below shows this dynamic is at play on Nov. 9.

Top 7 coins with the highest 24-hour price change. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. LPT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. LRC price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. KP3R price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro