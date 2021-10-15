Little Debbie Introduces Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream Debuting November 1st

Ooohhhwwweee! Y’all know them Little Debbie Christmas Tree cakes? Well, they’re about to be available in the ice cream section.

According to USA Today, the ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart, starting Nov. 1st, and will be available while supplies last.

“Just as people begin to get into the holiday spirit, the new ice cream will be released on Nov. 1 exclusively at Walmart. People can buy a pint of the ice cream for $2.50, but it will only be available while supplies last.”

The Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream will use the same aesthetic as the actual cake. The ice cream will have a vanilla flavor and “decadent golden cake chunks,” according to a spokesperson, TODAY reports.

There will also be the popular red icing and green sprinkles in the new snack.

Dubbed as “Santa’s favorite snack,” the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor and is chock-full of “decadent golden cake chunks.”

Speaking of new food items, Pepsi is introducing the limited-edition Cracker Jack soda this month, People reports.

“On Thursday, the beverage giant announced that they were celebrating the end of baseball season with a brand that goes hand-in-hand with America’s favorite pastime: Cracker Jack.”

The soda combines “the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn and peanut flavors,” a press release stated.

Cup Noodles announced that a new pumpkin spice flavor was also hitting the stores this month.

According to FOX 11, the noodles will also be available this month, “Nissin Foods announced on Monday its newest flavor cup: pumpkin spice. Cup Noodles’ new pumpkin spice-flavored instant noodles will hit Walmart shelves worldwide in late October.”

Snickers also introduced a new cinnamon bun flavor that’s debuting this month.

Roomies, y’all ready for this new snack?

