Lithium Americas makes $400 mln rival bid for Millennial Lithium

Lithium Americas Corp said on Monday it has offered to buy Canadian lithium miner Millennial Lithium Corp for about $400 million, seeking to out-bid Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL).

The scramble for the miner comes at a time when there is surging demand for lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used to power electric vehicles.

The deal could potentially provide Lithium Americas with an additional 24,000 tonnes per year of battery-quality lithium carbonate for 40 years, the company said in a statement.