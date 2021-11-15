Litecoin (LTC) Is Accepted Anywhere VISA Is, Says Litecoin Foundation By CoinQuora

Litecoin (LTC) Is Accepted Anywhere VISA Is, Says Litecoin Foundation



(LTC) now allows its users to make payments anywhere VISA is accepted.

The company announced the news via its Twitter (NYSE:) page on November 14.

In addition, Litecoin Foundation tweeted on November 14, saying,

For instance, the digital coin has earned ground in consumer finance, as it has become easier to use cryptos for daily payments. Since its establishment, Litecoin has seen enormous acceptance and usage among users and merchants and was among the top-ten crypto by market cap for a long time.

Now that the altcoin will be accepted anywhere VISA is, users can now use LTC to pay for any services or products that accept VISA card payments. This includes online shopping, retailers, digital services, restaurants, and more. Additionally, the VISA debit card that Litecoin issued would convert the crypto into US dollars in real-time, according to the company’s website. On top of that, the firm added that there won’t be additional transaction fees or deposit fees for using the VISA debit card, but a monthly fee of $5.

