Litecoin hits 6-month high as LTC price soars 20% in 24 hours By Cointelegraph

Litecoin (LTC) has posted daily gains of almost 20% on Nov. 9, the highest levels for since May 2021, amid a wider cryptocurrency market rally that analysts attribute to inflation fears.
The 14th-largest digital asset rose by a little over 25% in three days, pushing its price to almost $250 on Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Meanwhile, the total value of cryptocurrencies reached nearly $3 trillion, the highest level ever.
