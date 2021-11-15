Litecoin grapples with ‘double top’ risks after LTC price rallies 37% in November By Cointelegraph

A 37% November price rally in Litecoin (LTC) risks exhaustion as the “silver cryptocurrency” hints at forming a double top chart pattern.

The classic bearish reversal setup appears when the price forms two consecutive peaks of almost the same height, with each upside move meeting with a strong correction toward a common support level, called the “neckline.”

four-hour price chart featuring “double top” pattern. Source: TradingView
LTC/USD versus four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView
LTC/USD 4-hour price chart featuring bull pennant setup. Source: TradingView