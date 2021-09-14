Litecoin Falls 18% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 18% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $179.255 by 09:14 (13:14 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 17.97% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.990B, or 0.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $176.204 to $182.887 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 13.38%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.129B or 6.93% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $169.6464 to $233.8136 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 57.32% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,394.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.50% on the day.

was trading at $3,345.95 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $874.545B or 41.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $394.157B or 18.76% of the total cryptocurrency market value.