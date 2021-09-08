Litecoin Falls 13% In Rout By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 13% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $179.063 by 05:47 (09:47 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 12.75% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $11.904B, or 0.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $169.646 to $188.707 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 2.01%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.760B or 2.34% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $163.4165 to $232.2701 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 57.37% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,153.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.24% on the day.

was trading at $3,369.30 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.28%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $866.276B or 42.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $394.339B or 19.34% of the total cryptocurrency market value.