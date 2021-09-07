Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $205.002 by 05:44 (09:44 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $13.871B, or 0.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $205.002 to $221.827 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 20.68%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.832B or 2.42% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $168.9060 to $232.2701 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 51.19% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,735.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.14% on the day.

was trading at $3,714.97 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $958.490B or 41.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $438.331B or 19.14% of the total cryptocurrency market value.