Litecoin Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $245.800 by 20:05 (01:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $17.411B, or 0.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $245.800 to $263.000 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.15%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.859B or 2.81% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $244.1000 to $295.1000 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 41.48% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,227.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.08% on the day.

was trading at $4,324.01 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.56%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,181.284B or 43.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $525.164B or 19.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.