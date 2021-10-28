Litecoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 11% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $179.277 by 21:00 (01:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 11.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 7.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $12.325B, or 0.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $179.215 to $182.484 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 14.94%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.289B or 1.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $171.3701 to $204.8087 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 57.32% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,236.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.01% on the day.

was trading at $3,912.28 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.93%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,099.362B or 45.04% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $462.980B or 18.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.