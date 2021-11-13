Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $246.700 by 21:05 (02:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 20.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $17.101B, or 0.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $246.700 to $255.600 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.62%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.644B or 3.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $197.1000 to $295.1000 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 41.26% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $63,819.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.98% on the day.

was trading at $4,624.91 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,205.207B or 43.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $548.685B or 19.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.