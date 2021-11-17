Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com

Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $220.800 by 22:16 (03:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since November 16.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $15.554B, or 0.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $220.800 to $233.600 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.19%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.579B or 2.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $220.8000 to $282.6000 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 47.43% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,674.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.80% on the day.

was trading at $4,075.23 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.44%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,115.326B or 43.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $487.596B or 19.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.