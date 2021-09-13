Litecoin Climbs 12% In a Green Day By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 12% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $204.502 by 09:36 (13:36 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.64% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 3.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $12.273B, or 0.60% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $170.921 to $206.768 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.59%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.461B or 2.08% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $163.4165 to $221.8275 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 51.31% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,643.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.63% on the day.

was trading at $3,317.33 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.13%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $848.475B or 41.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $383.798B or 18.83% of the total cryptocurrency market value.