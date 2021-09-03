Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com

Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $201.782 by 10:28 (14:28 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 11.14% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since August 9.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $13.416B, or 0.59% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $180.037 to $201.967 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.96%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.900B or 2.76% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $165.7401 to $201.9672 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 51.96% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,928.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.88% on the day.

was trading at $3,989.61 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $955.569B or 41.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $468.078B or 20.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.